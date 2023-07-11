Waco PD: 3rd Annual Back to School Bash offers free supplies for kids

This is a chance for kids to get free backpacks and school supplies.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is hosting the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash at Richland Mall on Saturday, July 29.

Parents and guardians can bring their child to the bash and get a free backpack and other school supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also featured at the Back to School Bash will be free haircuts, eye screenings, immunizations and more.

Those who are looking to take advantage of this event are encouraged to show up early as the free backpacks will only be available while supplies last.

To learn more about this event, visit here.

It’s getting closer…Saturday, July 29 at Richland Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. we will be hosting our 3rd Annual Back to... Posted by Waco Police Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2023