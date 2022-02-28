Waco PD hiring new recruits, applications lacking

The department is hoping those interested will apply, do a ride-a-long and ask questions

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is looking to hire new recruits but those interested in applying will only have until Tuesday to do so.

"There have been no challenges in hiring, just the lack of people coming in to apply," Sgt. Babe Torres said, the Waco PD recruiting officer. "A lot of it is coming from individuals who are not asking the right questions or they ask someone who doesn't have the full details."

Torres said it's usually after the process or right in the middle of it is when people will come forth with specific questions and sometimes Torres said, they just disappear as a result.

"[Unless] they would have made a phone call and contacted us, we have no idea unless somebody goes to our website and fills out the small application, where we make contact with them," Torres said. "A lot of people have questions. We don't get them and then we don't hear from them again."

Torres said the application process is lengthy, from beginning to end, but said it's worth it as they look to hire the best of the best. To help applicants through that process and prepare them, the Waco Police Department is sponsoring short and informative preparation courses for new applicants. Those that want to reserve a seat should call (254) 750-7510.

Torres said he wants those interested to apply and come talk with him because he wants them to get the information straight from a reliable source, not social media or someone who doesn't understand the full scope of the process.

"I have a feeling that a lot of it is due to social media because it's easier to go to [a platform] and to see the negative stuff that's going on there and now, I definitely don't want to go in and talk to a police officer when every situation is different, every situation," Torres told 6 News.

Torres said that he understands some will be discouraged by the process and what all goes into the decision-making, even things from deep in the past that some people don't even want to share or talk about.

"There are polygraphs with our agency, we require that you successfully pass a polygraph, the psychological evaluations, the background investigation part of it and the oral interview, too," Torres said. "There's a lot of talking and communicating with people that are trying to employ you and there's a lot of information that needs to be shared that a lot of people don't really care to bring back up."

Torres said for those concerned about the process but are also interested in knowing if they could be a good fit, a ride along could be helpful as well. He said it's the little things that could help in a big way for those on the fence.

"Come and do a ride along with the police department. You can come in and fill out a waiver form and come out and actually see, sometimes that may spark an interest and that way you get your foot in the door and you get comfortable being around a police officer," he said.