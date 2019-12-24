WACO, Texas — More than 30 agencies from around Central Texas gathered together tonight to make sure children in hospitals felt the holiday spirit.

Waco Police Department held their second annual "Shine Your Light Event" which included more than 200 vehicles from fire departments, towing companies, schools and police departments.

These vehicles filled the parking lots of Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence. They turned on their lights and played Christmas music for patients to see from their windows.

Garen Bynum, Waco PD Spokesperson said, "This lets us love on them in a different way and just let them know even when they're in there we are here for them."

Not only was this event fun for children inside the hospital, but community members joined in as well watching from the parking lot and enjoying the light show.

This event has become popular nationwide and Central Texas law enforcement does not see this stopping in our area any time soon.

Popular on KCENTV.com:











