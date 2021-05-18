x
Waco PD identifies person killed in single-vehicle car crash

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of N. 29th and W. Waco Dr.
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department have identified the person killed in a single vehicle car crash as 34-year-old Ivan Rodriguez-Zapata. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, May 17th at the intersection of N. 29th and W. Waco Dr. When officers arrived, they found a blue 1999 Mazda 626 sedan that had crashed into a light pole at the intersection.

Waco Fire pulled the driver from the car and immediately started to give him medical attention. He was then rushed to Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Zapata was traveling eastbound on Waco Drive at the time of the crash. Right now they are working with others who were at the scene to figure out what may have caused him to crash.

