WACO, Texas —

Officers received a call about a dead man on Saturday just after 3 p.m. in the wooded area southwest of Walmart on Franklin Ave. along the railroad tracks.

The man was later identified as David Gregory Black, 47, and was discovered by another homeless man in the area.

Black was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is still unknown and an autopsy was ordered by Judge Peterson.

