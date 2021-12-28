Waco PD: Minor disturbance at Richland Mall

Police officials told 6 News that it was a minor disturbance between multiple juveniles.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department responded to disturbance at the Richland Mall in Waco Tuesday night, according to police officials.

According to police, a fight started outside the mall and some people ran inside saying "he’s got a gun".

Police say no gun was found or reported.

Police swept mall as precaution, per Waco officials.

Richland Mall will close early.