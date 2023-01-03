Waco PD searches for missing diabetic man

Police say the man is believed to be in danger because of the diabetes medication he left behind.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is looking for 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox who was reported missing on Dec. 30 and last seen in the 700 block of La Salle in Waco.

According to police, Wilcox left his diabetes medication behind and because of this they believe he is in danger.

Initially, police had only stated in a social media post that Wilcox was last seen leaving his home in South Waco.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Waco PD posted an update stating that Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 block of La Salle.

Waco PD asks that if anyone has any information regarding Wilco, call 254-750-7609.

We posted about Stanley Wilcox on December 30th and detectives believe Mr. Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. He was last seen on foot in 700 Block of LaSalle.



If you have any info about Mr. Wilcox might be please call 254-750-7609. pic.twitter.com/oUVgJslP5N — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) January 3, 2023