WACO, Texas —

The Waco Police Department warned residents Wednesday of a Facebook scam that is illegally selling homes.

The Waco PD said there have been multiple cases of houses that get posted on Facebook selling groups as real estate investment properties for a low price. The people posting these homes don’ts actually own them or have rights to them.

After a person interested in one of the homes contacts the scammer, the house is removed from the site and the scammer will then try to take a cash down payment. According to the Waco PD, the scammer tends to tell the person contacting them to drive by and look at the house but will be “unavailable” to show the property.

According to the Waco PD, during an investigation, it showed that the suspect was allowed to follow the victim back to their residence to get the cash for their down payment.

The Waco PD wants the community to stay alert and be aware that this is happening. Detectives ask that when you are purchasing a house for sale, make sure you know the seller of the home and that the sale is legitimate.

