Waco police announce change in policy when responding to questionable death calls

Waco fire and paramedics will now always respond to questionable death calls after Waco police realized a man they thought had died was actually still alive.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said Friday the department is changing its policy when responding to questionable death investigations.

The move comes after police were called to the home of Robert Pearson on May 3 to do a welfare check. Police were told when they arrived Pearson had not been seen for several days and had died.

Police said when they found Pearson they "observed no signs of life," but they later determined he was still alive. Pearson was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest where he died.

“Effective immediately, we have revised our procedures to ensure medical personnel from the Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) respond to questionable death investigations,” said Victorian. “This was a rare and tragic situation, and we are bringing in additional medical resources to prevent this from occurring again.”

Victorian said while the department did not have a policy to address that specific issue, calling for "medical personnel would have ben an acceptable course of action."

Victorian said she worked quickly with Fire Chief Gregory Summers and AMR Operations Manager Healther Schmidt to develop a new protocol.