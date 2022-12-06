Waco Police arrest 2nd suspect in theft of $750k worth of vehicles

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez after he was found in a local motel with a stolen vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested the second suspect in the theft of around $750,000 worth of vehicles Tuesday.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez after he was found in a local motel with a stolen vehicle.

They arrested the first suspect, 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez on Oct. 18 in Mesquite, Texas after she reportedly led Mesquite Police on a 30-minute chase in a stolen pick-up truck.

Both Hernandez and Gonzalez are accused of engaging in organized crime regarding the thefts, which is a first-degree felony, police say.