Waco Police arrest 2nd suspect in theft of $750k worth of vehicles

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested the second suspect in the theft of around $750,000 worth of vehicles Tuesday.
Police say they arrested 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez after he was found in a local motel with a stolen vehicle.
They arrested the first suspect, 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez on Oct. 18 in Mesquite, Texas after she reportedly led Mesquite Police on a 30-minute chase in a stolen pick-up truck.
Both Hernandez and Gonzalez are accused of engaging in organized crime regarding the thefts, which is a first-degree felony, police say.
Hernandez also has an additional charge of failing to render aid in an accident he caused as he fled from Waco PD during a traffic stop, police say.