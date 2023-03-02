Waco Police asking businesses to help provide places for K-9 units to train

In exchange, Waco PD said it could offer a limited number of signs and stickers for business owners to put on the property.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking Waco businesses if they'd be willing to let its K-9 unit train on their properties during non-business hours.

The department posted their inquiry on social media Thursday.

In exchange, Waco PD said it could offer a limited number of signs and stickers for business owners to put on the property, warning the public that the premises is being used for police K-9 training.

If you are a business owner and you're interested in helping out, call Waco PD at 254-750-3629 or email codyw@wacotx.gov.