Waco police asking public for help in solving city's 12th murder

Police said the 39-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help in solving a murder case that happened on Aug. 23.

Police said they were called to the 3100 block of Daughtry Ave. They found a man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Dusty Bethke.

Police did not know where Bethke was shot. They believe he was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or lead investigator Officer Scartlett Woodruff at 254-750-7615.