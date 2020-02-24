WACO, Texas —

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt announced Monday that he plans to move into a new position with the City of Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Holt accepted the Assistant City Manager role because of the reorganization of city management staff. Holt will oversee police services, fire services, animal services, parks and recreation and The Cameron Park Zoo.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have Chief Holt as our leader in the police department for more than just his tenure as our Chief, but for his whole career,” a Facebook post from the Waco PD said.

Holt started his career with the Waco PD in 1996. He was promoted from officer to sergeant in 2002 and from sergeant to assistant chief in 2008. Holt was hired as the police chief after Chief Brent Stroman's retirement.

Holt received multiple awards including the Medal of Valor, Police Commendation, Meritorious Unit Award, and more.

The post went on to say, “Chief Holt, you will be greatly missed in ‘The Tower’ but couldn’t be happier for your new position with the City of Waco and look forward to continuing to work with you in this capacity.”

