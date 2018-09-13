WACO — Waco Police held a press conference Thursday morning to announce its officers would begin wearing body cameras.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the department issued 250 cameras which covers 85 to 90 percent of the force.

Chief Ryan Holt said WPD is one of the last law enforcement agencies in the area to start using body cameras.

"I think we were purposeful in slowing down a little bit and waiting for the technology to mature," said Holt. "We're certainly glad we did. I just think it's a tool that our community expects us to have."

Holt said the department is leasing the cameras. The cameras cost the city 353-thousand dollars for the first year and 283-thousand dollars for every year after that.

Holt said the city council already approved the purchase for the first two years.

