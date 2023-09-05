Waco Police Chief urges community to help reduce violent crime

Police Chief Sheryl Victorian posted a message to Facebook about the department's efforts to prevent violent crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian spoke Monday about the decrease in violent and non-violent crime in the city so far in 2023. The message came in a video on the department's Facebook page.

Victorian spoke specifically about homicide rates. She said the City had gone seven months without a homicide until March 26, 2023.

"We started 2023 with a reduction in homicides," Victorian said. "However, since March 26, the Waco Police Department has investigated six scenes, resulting in seven deaths. Of these six investigations, we have made arrests in five cases."

The remaining case involves the death of Jamerson Hawthorn. The 40-year-old was shot to death on April 19 near the 1100 block of Cleveland Ave.

Victorian went on to ask anyone with information about Jamerson's murder or any open murder investigation to call Waco police at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Victorian said she would provide an update on the case Monday afternoon.

"We know that with your cooperation we can continue to experience success in reducing violent crime and keeping our city safe," Victorian said.

According to statistics from the City, since 2020 violent crime is down 8% in 2023 and non-violent crime is down 19%.

Victorian also promoted the City's Community Opportunity Event (COE) on May 20.

"This is our team's effort to provide opportunities for those who may be just as involved and anyone seeking to continue their education, look for jobs and families looking for healthier life choices for our youth and young adults," Victorian said.