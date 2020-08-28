Waco Police Department announces 2019 award winners

The department recognized several employees for their work done throughout 2019.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced it's annual End of the Year award winners via Facebook Friday, instead of hosting an in-person ceremony.

The department awarded seven awards to employees nominated by supervisors and peers. The winners were selected by the department's awards committee, which is made up of peers.

Award recipients for the 2019 ceremony include:

Sgt. Sam Key - Sworn Supervisor of the Year

Det. Melissa Thompson - Detective of the Year

Ofc. Michael Bucher and K9 Andor - Officers of the year

Ofc. Jose Trejo - Rookie of the Year

Stephanie Brown - Civilian Supervisor of the Year

Jennifer Husak - Civilian Employee of the Year

Gloria Valdez - Volunteer of the Year

Since the department was not able to hold an in-person ceremony as a result of the ongoing pandemic, Chief Frank Gentsch went around the department and personally thanked the winners.

"We could not be prouder of these individuals for the hard work they do everyday and how they continue to search this community even today," the department posted on its Facebook page. "Thank you all for your outstanding service to the City of Waco during the 2019 year!"