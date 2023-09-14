The department is offering their services to businesses and homeowners throughout the city to give walk throughs and tips about keeping properties safe.

WACO, Texas — In both Spanish and English, seven business owners from around Waco attended a seminar for tips and tricks from the Waco Police Department on to keep their businesses safe.

Officer Anita Gomez said the seminars have been making a difference for the community as home and business burglaries are down 91 percent from July 2022 to July 2023.

"There was a need, and the Chamber of Commerce reached out to us and we're here to and we do that to anybody in the community, whether they be a homeowner or a business person," Gomez said.

Gomez said security cameras, alarms and communication between a business' alarm company and police dispatch are key in responding to a crime. But that's not all, she said.

"Lighting of a business' (inside and out) is very important, burglars don't want to be seen," Gomez said.

Daysi Barrera, owner of 25th Furniture located at 1108 N. 25th St., was one of the business owners in attendance. She said her business has cameras inside and outside the store.

"We can't stay there 24 hours and we want to have a safe environment for people when they come shopping," Barrera said.

Barrera said she plans to check the cameras at her store more often, and keep her lights on inside and outside at all times to deter criminals.

"The street is safe right now," Barrera said.

Waco Police suggest not blocking front-facing windows so police on night time patrols are able to see inside of a business and look for any signs of criminal activity.