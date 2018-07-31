Waco — Soon, police could soon leave a note on your car in Waco and no, it's not a ticket.

The Waco Police Department started a new initiative to prevent what it calls "crimes of opportunity." The department's midnight patrol came up with the idea of cards to notify property owners of potential problems which could lead to burglary.

On the front of the card, officers can share what it is they noticed, on the back are statistics of burglaries in Waco for the past year.

"We can tell them, 'Here's what we saw as a law enforcement officer and here's some tips on what you can do to better protect your property," Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said.

When the department posted the new initiative on Facebook, they received pushback due to fears the cards would attract would-be burglars, a fear Swanton acknowledged and said they will make adjustments to the program as it grows and moves forward.

To contact the Waco Police Department on Facebook for anything relating to this program, click here.

