WACO, Tx — Waco police were called to the 1100 block of 6th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Patrick Swanton, investigators found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White- Hillcrest. His condition was not released.

Police had not named any suspects as of Thursday morning.

