Waco police identify 34-year-old motorcyclist who died after hitting a pole

According to police, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department identified 34-year-old Princeton Awbrey as the motorcyclist who died after crashing into a pole on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to police, officers responded to a crash near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue at about 9:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers discovered that Awbrey had been traveling at high speeds when they lost control and hit a pole.

Awbrey was taken to a local hospital where they later died of their injuries, police say.

There is currently no other information available.