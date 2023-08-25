x
Waco police identify 34-year-old motorcyclist who died after hitting a pole

According to police, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department identified 34-year-old Princeton Awbrey as the motorcyclist who died after crashing into a pole on Thursday, Aug. 24. 

According to police, officers responded to a crash near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue at about 9:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers discovered that Awbrey had been traveling at high speeds when they lost control and hit a pole. 

Awbrey was taken to a local hospital where they later died of their injuries, police say. 

There is currently no other information available. 

