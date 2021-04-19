Waco police reports 53% increase in vehicle burglaries from March 2020 to March 2021

The department also released a list of the neighborhoods most impacted by the burglaries.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is reminding area residents to remove valuables from vehicles and lock doors as they recorded a more than 50 percent increase in reported burglaries this past March compared to March 2020.

Officer Bynum said the department received 80 vehicle burglary reports in March 2020, which grew to 122 reported burglaries in March 2021.

Bynum said the areas impacted most include:

Oakwood area (South Waco)

Kendrick Park area

Cedar Ridge neighborhood

Baylor and student housing areas

Alta Vista neighborhood

The department said burglaries can be prevented in part by removing valuables or putting them out of sight, locking vehicles and parking in well-lit areas. Bynum also reminded residents to report vehicle break-ins even if nothing is stolen.