WACO, Texas — Police are looking for a girl who has been missing for more than five years.

Ameera Deadrick was reported missing from Houston in Jan. 2014. The Waco Police Department said Tuesday that it is “interested in her whereabouts.”

Ameera, now 10, is described as black, with black hair, and brown eyes. She is 4 feet, 3 inches and 50 pounds.

If you have any information about Ameera Deadrick’s whereabouts, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

