Waco Police investigate armed robbery at Metro by T-Mobile

During the robbery, the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The suspect quickly fled the store, according to the Waco PD.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department made aware of a robbery and was sent to the Metro by T-Mobile store at 1619 N Valley Mills Dr. at about 10:15 a.m. Monday. While officers were on their way to the store they learned the suspect had fled the store, according to the Waco PD.

During the robbery, the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The suspect quickly fled the store, according to the Waco PD.

When officers arrived, they found a man who matched the description of the suspect and detained him. Evidence found placed the 22-year-old man in connection to the robbery.

The Waco PD said detectives are aware of the two armed robberies that happened at two local cell phone stores last week. They are looking into the connection between the three robberies.

The suspect's name will be released when official charges are made, according to the Waco PD.