Waco Police investigate first murder of the year

Police will investigate the murder of Curtis Freeman, 30, of Waco who died due to his injuries he received after being shot.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police is investigating its first murder of 2022 after a man who was shot earlier this month died Friday night, per a news release.

Police will investigate the murder of Curtis Freeman, 30, of Waco who was shot multiple times on Jan. 16 around 2:30 p.m. at 1900 JJ Flewellen in Waco, according to Waco Police representative Garen Bynum.

Bynum said Freeman received medical emergency treatment, but later had to be put on life-support due to those injuries.

Freeman died Jan. 21, according to the news release.



Investigators with the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit began working this case earlier in the week prior to Freeman’s death.