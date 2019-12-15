WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department issued an alert for the local Hispanic community Saturday, following an aggravated robbery.

Around 10 a.m. Waco PD got a call from a business owner saying his employees had not shown up for work. Officers went to the 2200 block of Summer Ave.and found six Hispanic male victims.

According to the Waco Police Department, around 7:30 a.m. two black male suspects invaded the home. They were wearing masks, gloves and dressed in all black. They had guns and batons. They threatened the victims and beat one with a baton.

Waco police said the victims were tied up. The suspects stole cash and their phones. Waco police believe the suspects are casing the neighborhood for victims that most likely are undocumented immigrants.

The two suspects match the description from another aggravated robbery that happened in the neighborhood earlier in the night.

In that case, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of McFerrin Ave. Three Hispanic males were in their yard when two black males with guns tried to rob them. They did not get any money and ran.