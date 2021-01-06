67-year-old Waco man reported missing, family fears for his safety

Police said Jerry L. Pate's family is worried because he does not have his medication and he can get confused.

WACO, Texas — Waco police issued a missing person alert Tuesday for a man they said had not been seen since Monday at 11:30 a.m.

67-year-old Jerry L. Pate's family said they were worried because he does not have his medication and can get confused.

Police said Pate may suffer from a variety of medical and mental health issues.

He is 5' 8" to 6' tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has gray/blue eyes and a long gray beard. He was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, a solid blue shirt and white tennis shoes, police said. He was also wearing a navy blue hat with the word ARMY on the front.