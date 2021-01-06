67-year-old Waco man reported missing, family fears for his safety

WACO, Texas — Waco police issued a missing person alert Tuesday for a man they said had not been seen since Monday at 11:30 a.m.
67-year-old Jerry L. Pate's family said they were worried because he does not have his medication and can get confused.
Police said Pate may suffer from a variety of medical and mental health issues.
He is 5' 8" to 6' tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has gray/blue eyes and a long gray beard. He was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, a solid blue shirt and white tennis shoes, police said. He was also wearing a navy blue hat with the word ARMY on the front.
Anyone who sees Pate can call police at 254-750-7500.