WACO, TX — Waco Police are searching for the suspected gunman involved in the H-E-B shooting at the N. 19th St. H-E-B July 19.

Juan Carlos Fabela's is wanted for attempted murder for the shooting that left the victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Fabela is 5 feet 7 inches and 18 years old. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to contact law enforcement or Crime Stoppers immediately.

