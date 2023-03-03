Waco PD launches Latino community outreach program "Unidos"

An effort to connect and assist Spanish-speaking communities in Waco.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is kicking off its new Latino community outreach program "Unidos" with its first meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at the South Waco Community Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is the first of four meetings that will occur over the course of 2023.

The Unidos meetings will be presented in Spanish and will discuss topics such as crime prevention, traffic stops, car accidents, seat belts, car seats and much more.

This could be a very useful tool for anyone who speaks Spanish and is looking for answers about laws in their community, so everyone is encouraged to attend.

The other three meetings are scheduled to be held on June 21, Sept. 20 and Dec. 15.

For more information and updates, visit here.

