WACO, Tx — UPDATE: Waco police have safely located an elderly woman who went missing late Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt. Patrick Swanton, police located 84 year old Domingo Sardaneta just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Waco police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing elderly woman.

According to police, 84 year old Domingo Sardaneta wandered away from her home in the 2000 block of Morrow in North Waco around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

She is described as being 5’4 in height and weighs about 120 pounds. Domingo was last known to be dressed in a blue shirt, with blue pants and may be carrying a pink teddy bear with her.

The family has told us she suffers from Alzheimer’s, and it is believed she cannot walk too far or long without tiring.

Anyone who sees or knows Ms. Sardaneta’s location is asked to immediately contact Waco PD at 750-7500.

