MISSING MAN | Waco police looking for missing 82-year-old man

The Waco Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man.

Francis Leroy Hoffman, 82, goes by Leroy and was last seen in the area of 34th Street and Live Oak near his home, according to Waco police.

Police described Hoffman as mostly bald. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hat with a multi-colored button up shirt and a blue vest. He also had on tan dress pants and brown shoes.

Family members told police that Hoffman has been showing signs of dementia and could be lost without knowing. Police say he used to be known to hang around the Highway 77 area at a couple of bars.