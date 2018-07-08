WACO, Tx — Waco police officers are looking for a male suspect connected to a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of E. Lake Shore shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday morning.

Upon arriving on scene, officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound in the right hip.

That victim has been identified as 38-year-old Jason Hillard. Hillard was taken to the hospital where he had surgery.

Police are looking for a male suspect, known to the victim. The two men were involved in an altercation that led the suspect to fire a pistol several times. One round went through a wall at the apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest on this investigation.

