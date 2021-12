Officers say the possible shooting happened at the 600 Block of East Waco Drive at around 11:22 a.m.

WACO, Texas — A man was left with a non-life threatening injury after a shooting early Monday morning, according to the Waco Police.

Officers say the possible shooting happened at the 600 Block of East Waco Drive at around 11:22 a.m.

According to police, the victim was shot in the hip.

Police are still investigating how the shooting took place.