Waco police warn of phone scam asking for money for police department

The department said it would not call or ask for any payment over the phone.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said several businesses have received phone calls from scammers claiming to be with the department and soliciting money.

"Please know that this is not us nor would we call you and ask for any type of payment over the phone. We also do not collect money for citations that are issued, those are received by the Waco Municipal Court," said Ofc. Garen Bynum in a release.

It's not the first phone scam in Central Texas and it won't be the last and Ofc. Bynum wants to remind people to never give money out over the phone and the department would never call asking to begin with.