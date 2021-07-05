Waco police warn of phone scam asking for money for police department

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said several businesses have received phone calls from scammers claiming to be with the department and soliciting money.
"Please know that this is not us nor would we call you and ask for any type of payment over the phone. We also do not collect money for citations that are issued, those are received by the Waco Municipal Court," said Ofc. Garen Bynum in a release.
It's not the first phone scam in Central Texas and it won't be the last and Ofc. Bynum wants to remind people to never give money out over the phone and the department would never call asking to begin with.
"If you have any questions regarding this, please reach out the the Waco Police Department. If you aren’t sure if you owe any money to the police department, you can contact our records division and they can help direct you appropriately," he said.