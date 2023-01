According to police, information about the body was received right before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6.

Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.

Authorities say the Waco Fire Department is on the scene helping to recover the body.

There is currently no other information available.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops