WACO, Texas — An intermediate school student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike to school. It happened this morning near Woodgate and Real Drive in Waco.

We have learned the student attends Woodgate Intermediate School. In a message sent to parents, Principal Wes Kanawyer says first responders took the child to the hospital to be treated.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, however, a spokesman with the Waco Police Department says he was talking to firefighters who responded to the accident.

Kanawyer's statement goes on to say that thoughts and prayers for the young man and his family are appreciated.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we get them.