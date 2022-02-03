Waco Police saves vehicle from 'possible flooding'; reminds public to turn around, don't drown

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police saved a vehicle from high waters and warned citizens about the dangers of driving in possibly flooded areas via Tweet Tuesday night.
The tweet reminded citizens that Waco roads can flood easily and it's better to be safe than sorry.
As the winter storm rolls in, it's bringing freezing rain and possible sleet, according to 6 News weather.
AAA Texas is reminding drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be challenging. They share tips on how to stay safe if you have to be on the go:
- Deice all windows
- Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage
- Make sure the exhaust pipe isn't clogged with snow, ice or mud
- Keep your gas above half full to avoid the gas line freezing up
- Reduce your speed and leave plenty of room to stop
- Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you
- Brake gently to avoid skidding