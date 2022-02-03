Waco Police saves vehicle from 'possible flooding'; reminds public to turn around, don't drown

As the winter storm rolls in, it's bringing freezing rain and possible sleet, according to 6 News weather.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police saved a vehicle from high waters and warned citizens about the dangers of driving in possibly flooded areas via Tweet Tuesday night.

The tweet reminded citizens that Waco roads can flood easily and it's better to be safe than sorry.

***POSSIBLE FLOODING***



As the rain continues this is your friendly reminder to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. Many roads around Waco can flood very easily and quickly.



Our officers already had to help one vehicle stuck in high water tonight. Be safe Waco and stay warm! pic.twitter.com/PtPiORuOVQ — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) February 3, 2022

AAA Texas is reminding drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be challenging. They share tips on how to stay safe if you have to be on the go: