Waco police are searching for a man who was reported missing Sunday.

Officials said 49-year-old Brian Lee Brush was last seen by his girlfriend on Thursday, July 12.

Brush has several health issues and needs his medication, police said.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 235 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding with dark hair. Brush has tattoos of Rose on his left chest with “Megan” across rose. He also has additional tattoos on his back and legs with a scar on the right side of his leg.

Police said he is known to drive a light brown, 2002 Ford Explorer with Illinois License Plate #V353523. The vehicle has damage to the left front and the right rear tail light is broken but covered with red tape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Price at 254-750-7610 or 254-750-7500 with any information. Reference Case Number 18-12117.

