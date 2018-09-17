Waco police announced they are attempting to locate 38-year-old Maurice Edward Tucker who was last seen Wednesday.

Officials said Tucker is diagnosed with Bipolar Schizophrenia and has not had his medication. According to his family members, he can become aggressive when off his medication but will calm down and respond to family.

Tucker lives in East Waco and family members said he usually walks to nearby convenience stores. He is 6 foot 1 and weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Tucker's whereabouts is encouraged to call Waco police at 254-750-7500.

