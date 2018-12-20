WACO, Texas — The Waco police department is searching for a woman who they believe may have been drugged and could be in danger, the department said on Facebook.

Crystal Pruitt was last seen by family members on Dec. 4, police said. Family members reported to detectives that Pruitt sent them messages that suggested she had been drugged. police said.

Anyone with information about Pruitt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waco Department at 254-750-7500 or 911.

📱Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN