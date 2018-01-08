WACO, TX — Waco police are searching for two suspects considered armed and dangerous who are wanted for their involvement in an incident that included an armed fight with a Waco Officer at a Dollar General on July 16.

Both men have gang ties, numerous former arrests and weapons convictions. The public is advised to use "extreme caution" around the suspects.

Javon Arnett is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant as well as resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of weapons.

Jared Jamal Mays is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of weapons and procession of a controlled substance.

During the incident at Dollar General, Arnett had a handgun and fought a Waco Officer while Mays and a female suspect fled the scene with money and drugs. An AK-47 with a drum magazine was recovered.

Mays eluded officers after fleeing, and the female suspect was found hiding in a wooded area.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement or 911.

