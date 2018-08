Waco Police are searching for a missing disabled woman,

Annie Laseter has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon. She is a described as a 35-year-old African-American woman around 5-foot-5 and weighs around 130 pounds.

She lives in north Waco and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a blue or pink top.

If you see her please call the police.

© 2018 KCEN