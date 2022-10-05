Man injured during shooting, Waco Police searching for suspect

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident began after an altercation at the Brazos Village Apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Waco officers are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at the Brazos Village Apartments at 2525 E. Lakeshore.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident started with an altercation between two men.

One of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim. Someone at the complex, called police for help.

"We tell everyone to immediately call 911 if you see shots fired or see someone shoot a gun to make sure the person who is shot can receive attention immediately," Shipley said.

When officers arrived to the scene at 4 p.m., they immediately performed emergency medical services to the victim and put a tourniquet on the victim to make sure his wounds were stable.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries for further medical treatment.

Once the suspect fired his weapon, he fled the scene.

"Our officers are actively looking for the male suspect," Shipley said.

Police are looking for the suspect and the weapon used in the shooting. If you know anything in this investigation, please contact Waco County Crime Stoppers. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can receive an award of up to $2,000.