WACO — Waco Police said a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on Hewitt Dr. killed himself Friday morning during a standoff that lasted several hours.

The standoff started about 3:40 a.m. after police got reports of a suicidal man firing a handgun at several people at the Depot Apartments at 8824 Old McGregor Road. During the shooting, one person received a minor injury, according to police, and was treated at the scene.

When officers arrived, police said the man went into his apartment and refused to leave. Members of the SWAT team and negotiators were not able to make any contact with him and after several hours entered the apartment.. Police said the man was found in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The man's name was not released pending notification of his family. The Special Crimes Unit took the lead on the investigation.

© 2018 KCEN