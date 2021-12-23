x
Waco Police Department host fourth annual 'Let Your Light Shine' event for hospital patients

With the faith to make the season bright, Waco Police will be hosting the event to give encouragement and support to patients, families and medical staff.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department aim to brighten the holiday spirits of hospital patients and staff with its fourth annual  ‘Let Your Light Shine’ event at 7 p.m. Thursday night. 

Waco Police are asking the public to join the festivities as they fill the parking lots of the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and Ascension Providence and shine their vehicle lights on the hospital. 

The goal, according to Waco PD,  is to offer encouragement to medical workers, patients and their families who are in the hospital during the Christmas holiday.

By illuminating the sky with red and blue lights, they hope people young and old feel like they’re not alone this holiday season. 

If you'd like to participate in the event, the public is asked to meet at the Region 12 parking lot by Hwy 6 in Waco. 

For more information on the event, visit the Waco Police Department Facebook page. 

