Waco Police pledges to increase women officers to 30% by 2030

Organizers of the "30x30" pledge say women make up about 12 percent of the nation's police officers, as well as only 3 percent of police leaders in the U.S.

The Waco Police Department is joining a nationwide effort to try and diversify its police force by recruiting more women.

Recently, the department signed "The 30x30 Pledge," which aims to have women make up 30 percent of its police force by 2030.

So far, there are 37 women in the Waco PD, according to Officer Garen Bynum, the department's spokesperson. He said they make up 15% of its officers, which is 3% more than the national average of female officers (12%).

Still, "to make the 30x30, we still have a lot of work to do," Bynum said.

Before the pledge, the department was already looking into recruiting more women, but the pandemic "really put a damper on our recruiting efforts," he said. But with the state opening back up, "this is the perfect time for us to get behind [30x30] in full force," he noted.

He added that the new female police chief, Sheryl Victorian, was a force in pushing the 30x30 initiative forward and hopes her story will inspire other women in the community.

"The thing that Chief Victorian talks about all of the time is that her hope is that other females around the community, younger females, school-aged females, that they can see that hard work does pay off and that there is a place for them," he said. "Not to be left out... in this world and inside the department, and in our community."

The pledge also aims to "support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers," according to organizers.

"The big thing when it comes down to it is equality for women in our profession," Bynum said. "Fifty to 60 years ago, it was a lot harder for women to be seen as officers... Now, we need more females in executive positions."

Bynum said out of the 37 women in the department, three of them are in leadership positions: Police Chief Victorian, a commander and a sergeant. The other 34 make up Grade One officers, which range in positions from patrol officers to detectives.

There are also two women currently in the police academy and are expected to become Grade One officers by this summer, bringing the total up to 39.

"What we've learned throughout the time is there's such a great place for them in the profession and there's something they can do that men sometimes can't do or have a hard time doing," Bynum said.

With women underrepresented in the police force, 30x30 organizers say this has a significant impact on public safety. Through studies, organizers found women officers:

Use less force and less excessive force

Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits

Are perceived as being more honest and compassionate in communities

See better outcomes for crime victims, especially victims of sexual assault

Within the Waco PD, they've seen their female officers "have an easier time" leveling and speaking to female victims and child victims of crime, Bynum said.

He added that the department has been "blessed to not have the same problems" seen nationally by the organizers of 30x30.

Waco PD is the fourth agency to sign the pledge in Texas and joins over 40 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. like the NYPD and Houston Police Department.

In a news release, Victorian said, “The Waco Police Department is committed to actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency. We are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this commitment, and challenge other police professionals in Central Texas to join us in this effort. We look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority.”

Waco PD will be reporting on their efforts to identify and address obstacles women officers face during recruitment and their careers. Waco PD is expected to report their findings later this year.

"We are a large enough agency where [you] can do anything in the department, but small enough to be a family," Bynum said, in hopes to attract recruits. "We build relationships with one another. We are a family. To me, that's a big game changer. I'm not just lost in the system and I feel that every time I walk in the building."

The Waco PD also offers a number of resources and benefits to its officers, as well as competitive pay in the area.

"There's an opportunity for advancement and movement, always been that opportunity," he said.

If you're interested in applying for the Waco PD, click here. If you want to learn more about becoming an officer, click here.

