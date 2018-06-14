Waco Police said they had seen an increase in vehicle burglaries Thursday mostly due to people leaving their vehicles unlocked or leaving their keys inside with the engine running.

Waco Police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Swanton said more than half of the vehicle thefts they've investigated are due to keys left inside the vehicle.

"A good portion of those are even left running, creating a pleasant, cool and inviting atmosphere for the criminal to enjoy as they drive off with your car," said Swanton in a press release.

Police gave some common sense tips to protect your vehicle and property; lock the doors and hide valuables, take the keys, and call police if you see suspicious activity.

© 2018 KCEN