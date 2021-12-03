Waco police warns of gift card scammers trying to swindle residents over the phone

The department said these scammers tend to target elderly people, who may be more susceptible to believing the thieves.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is warning residents of a gift card scam after they received a case where a victim bought more than $30,000 in gift cards, believing that the scammers would help them.

The department said investigators are getting at least one new case a day involving people being tricked into purchasing gift cards and immediately giving scammers the redemption code on the cards. This type of scam is one that specifically targets elderly people who are sometimes more likely to fall victim, the department said.

It's not happening at any particular store, police added, but said that it can happen with any gift card at any store.

"Please know that no legitimate business, law enforcement or other governmental agency will ever ask you to purchase gift cards and give them the number to redeem the newly purchased gift cards," Waco PD said in a press release. "If someone asks you to do this, it is a scam."

The department said thieves will call and claim that you have an outstanding warrant, they have a refund to give you, they need to check your computer for security breaches, or any other number of claims.