Waco Pro-life volunteers will hold large banners Friday on the pedestrian overpass over South Valley Mills Drive (at the intersection with Bagby Avenue) as a part of National Pro-Life Bridges Day

The group wants their message to reach commuters in both directions of traffic.

Banners will have the message “Abortion takes a human life.”

Volunteers will begin they life-defender “outreach from on height” at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The National Pro-Life Bridges Day takes place in 50 cities throughout the United States. The event in Waco will be held simultaneously among other cities. Hundreds of thousands of commuters will be reached with the message that “Abortion takes a human life,” the organization stated.

Pro-life Waco had its first Pedestrian Overpass Outreach on January 22. 2015.

Pro-Life Waco’s John Pisciotta said they want to get Central Texans thinking and talking about abortion, a topic they too often try to avoid.

“Abortion takes the lives of 2,500 unborn children every single day in our country,” Pisciotta said. “That’s a difficult reality to face-but we must not turn a blind eye to this reality in our nation, our state and right here on Highway 6 in Waco.”

The first annual nationwide day of public outreach bridges and overpasses is being coordinated by the Chicago-based Pro-Life Action League.

Pisciotta applauded the organization for its outreach and supported local leaders saying the following:

In Waco, our faithful foot soldiers deliver a variety of events to help Central Texans battle the reality that Waco is one of 8 Texas cities with centers terminating the lives of thousands of preborn babies. Being a part of a national event provides expertise, encouragement, and motivation. No city is isolated in the defense of the lives of precious babies in the womb. Collaboration is one of the keys to continuing the success of the pro-life movement.

