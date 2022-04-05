TxDOT Waco hosts public meeting on US 84, Super 289 projects

The in-person meeting will take place April 12.

WACO, Texas — TxDOT will be hosting a public in-person meeting on April 12. The meeting will share information on the US 84 and Super 298 projects for Waco's FM 1695 to Cheddar’s Drive.

The public will get the chance to review the project information and ask any questions they may have about the projects.

According to a TxDOT Waco Twitter post, if you aren't able to attend the meeting in person, there is also a virtual option that will be available as well. A self-guided virtual meeting room will be available online beginning at 4:30 p.m. on April 12 through April 27, as stated on Twitter.