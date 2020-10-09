Waco receives nearly $8M for transit providers during pandemic

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco was awarded a federal grant to help transit providers continue operating throughout the ongoing pandemic, the Office of Sen. John Cornyn announced.

The nearly $8 million dollar grant was appropriated through the CARES Act and comes through the Federal Transit Administration. The grant will support operating, administrative and preventive maintenance costs to respond and recover from the public health emergency.

"While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed," Sen. Cornyn said in a release. "I commend the leaders in Waco who worked to secure these funds during this trying time."